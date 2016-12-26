Print Story
X
-
Afghans dominate International Road Race in PakistanDecember 26, 2016Print : Sports
KARACHI: Ahmad Merzaye of Afghanistan won the Lahore to Sahiwal International Open Road Cycle race covering a distance of 160 KM in four hours, 41 minutes and 48 seconds, breaking the record of 5:10:13.
A total of 70 cyclists from all over Pakistan and Afghanistan participated in this international cycle race to celebrate the Quaid-e-Azam Day.
Afghanistan’s Hanif Sharestani, Ali Asghar Jafary and Rohullah Nazari occupied the next three spots.
Balochistan’s Abdul Wahid and Muhammad Ashfaq, representing Railways secured fifth and sixth spots, respectively.