KARACHI: UBL Cricket Academy defeated Customs CA by seven wickets on day two of the Future Star Cricket Tournament here the other day.

Zain-ul-Abedin scored 44 runs and was declared Man of the Match.

In the second match, Fakhruddin Baloch CA beat Nazeer Hussain Young Fighter CA by nine wickets. Hasan Masood and Tayyab Hussain were declared joint Men of the Match.

