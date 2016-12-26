Imam, Fakhar shine as HBL cruise to victory

KARACHI: Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman blasted fine fifties, while Usman Khan Shinwari got four wickets to enable Habib Bank Limited (HBL) to register their third victory when they overwhelmed National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) by eight wickets in their fifth round game of the National One-day Cup for Departments here at National Stadium on Sunday.

The left-handed Fakhar hit 86 off 77 balls and Imam smashed 74 off 111 balls to help HBL achieve the 239-run target in 44.4 overs after losing two wickets.

The duo scored 146 for the opening stand. Mardan-born Fakhar struck nine fours and three sixes in his fantastic knock. Imam, nephew of chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, struck four fours in his valuable contribution.

Skipper Ahmed Shehzad (43*) and Zohaib Khan (29*) shared 65 for the fourth wicket unbroken stand to take their team comfortably home. Shehzad smacked three fours and a six from 56 balls. Zohaib struck three fours in his run-a-ball knock. Left-arm spinner Kamran Ghulam got both the wickets by conceding 46 runs.

Earlier, left-arm international pacer Usman Shinwari (4-20) and his new ball partner Fahim Ashraf (3-52) shared seven wickets between them to dismiss NBP for 238.

Ahsan Ali top-scored with 51-ball 54, striking nine fours. Skipper Nasir Jamshed made 35-ball 39 with four fours and one six. All-rounder Bilal Asif smashed 30-ball 31 with four fours.

HBL moved to six points with the output. National Bank are trailing at four points.

Here at UBL Sports Complex, Test cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed and fast bowler Azizullah performed extremely well to guide Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to their fourth win when they upstaged Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) by 37 runs.

This was the third loss for KRL in five matches. They will have to win both of their remaining matches if they are to press for the semi-finals spots.

Iftikhar blasted 94 off 119 balls with ten fours to enable SNGPL pile-up 277-9 in the stipulated 50 overs. At one stage SNGPL were reeling at 84-4. However, Iftikhar, who played a lone Test against England recently, added 107 for the fifth wicket stand with Imran Khalid (65) to revive the innings. Khalid clobbered eight fours and two sixes in his nice fifty. Khurram Shehzad belted 36-ball 24 with three fours. Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas captured 4-31. He was ably backed by his fellow pacer Ahmed Bashir with 3-53. KRL, in response, were skittled out for 240 in the 48th over. Mohammad Yasin struck 65-ball 45 with six fours. Saeed Anwar Junior and Sardar Hassan scored 40 runs each. Saeed hit three fours and a six from 50 balls. Hasan smashed five fours from 46 deliveries.

Azizullah ripped through KRL’s batting, picking 5-33 in 9.3 overs. Mohammad Imran got 2-48.

Here at State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Ground, WAPDA also romped to their fourth win when they defeated Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) by three wickets, thanks to a superb performance by Zulfiqar Babar.

Babar, the left-arm international spinner, grabbed 4-43 and Test seamer Junaid Khan got 3-29 to enable WAPDA dismiss SSGC for 208 in 48 overs. The stand-in skipper Fawad Alam hit fine 96 not out. The left-handed international hit eight fours and two sixes in his solid knock. He shared 75 for the fourth wicket stand with Awais Zia who belted 81-ball 66 with seven fours and two sixes.

Mohammad Irfan (16) and Aamer Yamin (12) were the only others who managed double figures. In response, WAPDA reached the target off the last ball after losing seven wickets in the process. Mansoor Amjad (46) and Ayaz Tasawwar (43) batted well. Mansoor hit three fours from 62 balls. Ayaz smacked two fours from 64 deliveries. Rizwan Haider in the end made valuable 23 not out which had one four. Kamran Akmal (25) and skipper Salman Butt (24) failed to play big innings.

Left-arm pacer Zia-ul-Haq (2-42) and Aamer Yamin (2-39) were the successful bowlers.

At Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad, United Bank Limited (UBL) registered their maiden victory when they demolished Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) by 132 runs.

Shan Masood (82) and Wajihuddin (66) shared 106 for the opening partnership to guide UBL to 288-7. Test opener Shan hit five fours and one six from 112 balls. Wajihuddin smacked six fours and two sixes in his 76-ball knock. Saeed Bin Nasir chipped in with 24-ball 32, hitting three fours. Young left-arm spinner Hassan Mehmood got 2-48.

In response, PIA were skittled out for 156 in the 34th over. Shoaib Khan (41) and Saadullah (26) were the main scorers. Left-arm spinner Umar Khan chipped in with 4-31.

0



0







Imam, Fakhar shine as HBL cruise to victory was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 26, 2016 and was last updated on December 26, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174466-Imam-Fakhar-shine-as-HBL-cruise-to-victory/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Imam, Fakhar shine as HBL cruise to victory" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174466-Imam-Fakhar-shine-as-HBL-cruise-to-victory.