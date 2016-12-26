SNGPL, SSGC, NBP record comfortable wins

KARACHI: SNGPL defeated HEC 3-0, SSGC thrashed PAF 3-0, and NBP trounced PTV 5-0 on the third day of the National Hockey Championships at National Hockey Stadium.

The newly-raised SNGPL met the HEC side which was recently assembled with players of various universities.

HEC fought well in the first quarter and were unlucky to be deprived of a penalty stroke in the first minute as their forward was felled by the SSGC goalkeeper in the circle.

In the second quarter, HEC wasted two penalty corners.

SNGPL, coached by former Pakistan captain Usman Sheikh, looked more threatening and scored two goals. In the 22nd minute, Daud slotted in after a good raid from the left side.

Another left-side move saw Asfand Khan flicking the ball into the net off a rebound after the PTV goalkeeper had superbly saved Sohail Anjum’s attempt.

SNGPL increased the tally by only one goal in the second half, they controlled the proceedings almost throughout and repeatedly entered the opposition’s circle.

The third goal was the best of the day. Speedy Ali Raza after a defence-splitting run slipped the ball to Aleem who sounded the board from the top of the circle.

In second match, PAF proved no match to the SSGC. The gas people held the upper hand for large periods.

It was only in small patches that the PAF managed to compete on equal terms against their more skillful opponents.

SSGC wasted all the seven penalty corners that came their way.

PAF had two such set pieces.

Interestingly, all the three goals were scored in a three-minute spell.

In the 18th minute, Pakistan’s current international Rizwan Jr’s flick from the right side of the circle went in via a defender’s stick.

Next two minutes saw a brace by young Naveed Alam, who appeared for Pakistan under-18 in the Boys Asia Cup a couple of months back. His first goal was created by country’s star forward Ali Shan who went past a couple of defenders before passing the ball to Naveed.

Naveed was again at the right spot to capitalise on the opportunity resulting from a good interplay between Adeel and Taufeeq.

Having eight members of Pakistan under-21 team, NBP moved ahead like a well-oiled machine with great coordination and entered the PTV circle almost at will.

Coached by Tahir Zaman, the head coach of Pakistan under-21 squad, the NBP appear to be a strong contender for the title.

PTV custodian Sajid Abbas foiled several field goal attempts. Four of the NBP goals came via penalty corners.

The bankers applied pressure from the word go. The first goal arrived through the first PC in the 12th minute. Skipper Atiq Arshad’s fast push found the left side of the board.

The second was scored off the second PC when Mubashar Ali flicked high to net minder’s left.

The fifth PC saw a goal through a variation. Tauseeq Arshad joined his brother Atiq on the score sheet.

Two were added in the last quarter. In the 47th minute, Arslan Qadir took advantage of a dreadful defence blunder and netted with a ferocious hit. It was the only field goal of the game.

Mubashar Ali completed the score-line on the sixth PC with his second goal of the day. His forceful and angular push beat the custodian all ends up.

PTV had very few penetrations into the NBP circle. They hardly made a serious attempt on the goal and obtained no penalty corner.

