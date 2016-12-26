WELLINGTON: A thrashing at the hands of Australia had been a salutary lesson for New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and his side would be far more aggressive when their One-day Internatinal (ODI) series starts against a confident Bangladesh team on Monday (today).

Williamson’s team had journeyed across the Tasman having beaten Pakistan in two Tests and confident they could beat a shell-shocked Australian side who had been humiliated by South Africa and overhauled by the selectors.

Instead, Australia hammered New Zealand 3-0 with an aggressive style of play with Williamson’s team failing to capitalise on the few opportunities they did have in the series.

“Hess (coach Mike Hesson) and I have spoken a bit about that series,” Williamson told reporters in Christchurch on Sunday ahead of their first game against Bangladesh.

“I suppose when you go away on a tour and get beaten like we did in Aussie there’s a number of things you would have liked to have done a little bit better.

“It’s important we learn from it and become a better side going forward.”

Williamson said his side would be more aggressive than they were in Australia, with the team’s pace bowlers to be asked to put pressure on the Bangladesh batsmen.

