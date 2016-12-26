Like other parts of the world, Pakistan also celebrated the International Human Rights Day, knowing that it has significance to society. However, the nation forgot to highlight one of the important issues –the plight of the transgender community. Our country has never been kind to the transgender community. Their children were not given admission in schools and the general behaviour of the public towards them is not modest.

Transgender people are being bullied and harassed across the country. The country celebrated the International Human Rights day, but it has been neglecting the plight of these people for a long time. Transgender people should be given equal rights like any ordinary citizen. Nothing should be above humanity.

Shahida Malik

Islamabad

0



0







Humanity above all was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 26, 2016 and was last updated on December 26, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174451-Humanity-above-all/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Humanity above all" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174451-Humanity-above-all.