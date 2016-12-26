Humanity above all

-
Humanity above allDecember 26, 2016Print : Newspost
Like other parts of the world, Pakistan also celebrated the International Human Rights Day, knowing that it has significance to society. However, the nation forgot to highlight one of the important issues –the plight of the transgender community. Our country has never been kind to the transgender community. Their children were not given admission in schools and the general behaviour of the public towards them is not modest.
Transgender people are being bullied and harassed across the country. The country celebrated the International Human Rights day, but it has been neglecting the plight of these people for a long time. Transgender people should be given equal rights like any ordinary citizen. Nothing should be above humanity.
Shahida Malik
Islamabad