Traffic matters

Traffic issues in Lahore are multiplying every day. Irregular traffic with long jams has created sense of harshness among people and is big cause of noise pollution also. As a result, people intentionally break traffic rules even if traffic wardens are around. Recently, roads were widened in some areas which are of no use as the public have no sense to move in a mannered way. The traffic condition could be improved if the following suggestions are implemented by the traffic department. Traffic department should launch special team for public awareness, which should stand at main roundabouts during rush hours. They should distribute small pamphlets, and verbally guide people to move in specified lanes, follow speed limits, remain calm while driving etc. It will be an on-going process which will produce results after some months.

To avoid noise pollution, sign boards like ‘Avoid Horn Please’ should be installed in large quantity on all roads. Further, all buses in the city should be banned to use big horns, there should be small beep horns like used by buses in Islamabad. The traffic department should devise best possible plan to overcome long queues of traffic at army check posts. It should be done for peak hours at least and some strategy should be launch to ‘clear’ vehicles in the shortest time.

Muhammad Adil Sargana

Lahore

