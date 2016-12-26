This refers to the letter ‘Costly contract’ (Dec 21), by Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer. The writer is correct that the LNG contract with Qatar is detrimental to the interest of Pakistan. Apart from the variable structure of the pricing, the more worrisome part is that the long term arrangement includes penal payment for failure to lift the stipulated volume over the term. The writer is right about the fact that Pakistan is endowed with enormous gas reserves, but the government is not paying attention to domestic exploration while opting for meeting the requirement from expensive import.

The perception is that outside contracts provide kickbacks and commissions and is the preferred route of corrupt rulers. The LNG import is going to put huge burden on the country’s already fragile external account. It will turn out to be an economic disaster. Unfortunately, there is no institution in the country which can take cognizance of such malpractices and damaging policies.

Majeed

Karachi

0



0







Heavy on the pocket was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 26, 2016 and was last updated on December 26, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174449-Heavy-on-the-pocket/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Heavy on the pocket" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174449-Heavy-on-the-pocket.