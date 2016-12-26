A generation on call

Almost all cellular companies in Pakistan are offering late night packages which are quite easy on the pocket. These packages have had a lot more to do in the degeneration of the youth. Because of packages the usage of cell phone is increasing day by day damaging health. Radiation from cell phones is causing a number of diseases including skin damage, brain damage, etc.

Moreover the Pakistani youth is suffering from sleep disorder; how could they study with utmost concentration? Staying up late at nights and fight through long working days will definitely affect one’s health, education and professional life. The PTA had restricted all cellular operators to stop all kind of packages, but later on the ban was lifted. Besides causing social and health related issues, it has become one of the major causes of road accidents.

Ali Hassan

Mandi Bahauddin

