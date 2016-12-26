Inspirational park?

This refers to the article, ‘Pivoting back to Iqbal’ (Dec 24), by Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. In the true style of Mughal emperors, Shahbaz Sharif has created a thing of beauty, the GIP. He claims that as people walk through it, they will be inspired by the thoughts of the great philosopher, Allama Iqbal.

However, with a vast number of children out of school, and suffering stunted mental and physical growth due to lack of food, only a few are fit to do the exercise. Perhaps a project in the field of education, health and nutrition would have been a better memorial for the great thinker.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi

