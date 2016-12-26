Print Story
Inspirational park?
December 26, 2016
This refers to the article, ‘Pivoting back to Iqbal’ (Dec 24), by Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. In the true style of Mughal emperors, Shahbaz Sharif has created a thing of beauty, the GIP. He claims that as people walk through it, they will be inspired by the thoughts of the great philosopher, Allama Iqbal.
However, with a vast number of children out of school, and suffering stunted mental and physical growth due to lack of food, only a few are fit to do the exercise. Perhaps a project in the field of education, health and nutrition would have been a better memorial for the great thinker.
S R H Hashmi
Karachi