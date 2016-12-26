Pakistan’s education system is in a sad state due to inefficient performance of state-run schools and the monopoly of the private schools association. Although the government has appointed 4 percent of GDP for education till 2018, the government doesn’t take it seriously to achieve this goal and reduce the rate of illiteracy. In the present era, private schools have replaced state-run schools. As well as on the other side we see that policies of private schools also damage the education system because they use education for business purposes like, increases fees every year, are not serious over schools’ security and offer low compensation to overworked. The curriculum plays a key role to achieve aims and goals of education, but in the divided education system a standard curriculum is not being followed. Unfortunately, students are encouraged to rote learn.

Under such circumstances, it is hoped that the government will take the required action to achieve the target 4 percent of GDP, set and promote the concept based unique curriculum for government and private schools. Schools should not be treated like businesses.

M Umar Hayat

Islamabad

0



0







‘Private’ monopoly was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 26, 2016 and was last updated on December 26, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174442-Private-monopoly/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘Private’ monopoly" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174442-Private-monopoly.