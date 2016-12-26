PESHAWAR: The Christian community on Sunday celebrated Christmas with religious fervour in the provincial capital and the tribal areas.

The main functions were organised at the Saint John’s Church in the Peshawar Cantonment and All Saints Church in Kohati Gate.

Dressed in new clothes, the followers of Christianity gathered at the churches and took part in the service.

The priests and bishops in their sermons offered prayers for peace and prosperity in the country particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Unprecedented rush was seen at the two big churches. The participants of the gatherings also exchanged Christmas greetings. Strict security arrangements had been made to avert any untoward incident. The participants went through strict security checking.

