PESHAWAR: Prime Minister’s Advisor Amir Muqam said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan indulged in useless protests while Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his team worked for the development of the country.

Addressing a gathering in Thana town in Malakand Agency after inaugurating the 92 kilometres long power transmission line, he accused Imran Khan of working against the interests of the country.

He alleged that the PTI leader staged protests and organized ‘dharnas’ to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). “The PTI leader has yet to do anything constructive,” he stressed.

Amir Muqam said the prime minister and his team were busy working for the development of Pakistan and would continue to serve the nation. “We want to see Pakistan become strong and prosperous,” he maintained.

He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa voted the PTI to power, but the Imran Khan-led party failed to implement its so-called reform agenda and ditched the people.

He added that the people would vote for the candidates of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as they served the masses and didn’t make hollow slogans.

“The PML-N would emerge victorious in KP in the next general election in 2018,” he claimed.

Amir Muqam said those promoting their vested interests had hijacked the PTI and this was the reason the people had become disenchanted with the party. “The people are fed up with useless protests as they want development,” he argued.

