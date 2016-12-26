Amir Muqam continues hard-hitting campaign against PTI

Holding public meetings, persuading politicians to join PML-N

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam has stepped up his campaign against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by regularly addressing public meetings and persuading some politicians belonging to different political parties to join the PML-N.

On Friday, he spoke at a public meeting in Balogram in Swat district and inaugurated a 12-inch line for supplying gas through a 102-kilometres long gas pipeline from Mardan to Swat. As the Advisor to the Prime Minister looking after federal government projects in KP, Amir Muqam is in a position to do development work in the province and win votes for the PML-N, particularly in terms of electrification and gas supply.

Amir Muqam, who belongs to Shangla district and has built political contacts and vote-bank in Malakand division, is also focusing on other districts of KP. In recent weeks, he managed to convince Jamshed Khan Mohmand, the independent Member of the Provincial Assembly from Mardan district, to stop supporting the PTI government and join the PML-N. This was something significant as Jamshed Mohmand’s family has a solid vote-bank in Takht Bhai tehsil and it could help the PML-N to win its first provincial assembly seat there.

Amir Muqam also roped in Khan Akbar Afridi, who polled sizeable number of votes as an independent candidate in the contest for a provincial assembly seat in Mardan in the 2013 general election despite losing to ANP’s Ameer Haider Hoti. Afridi is expected to contest on the PML-N ticket from his old Mardan constituency in the 2016 polls and could put up a good fight. Amir Muqam is now claiming to have almost convinced an important but still unidentified politician in Nowshera, the home district of Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, to join the PML-N.

Amir Muqam, who was once close to military ruler President General (R) Pervez Musharraf and served as a minister in his cabinet, has made it a point to constantly criticise Imran Khan and his PTI.

Almost on a daily basis, he has been lambasting the PTI for staging ‘dharnas’ that have spectacularly failed to dislodge the Nawaz Sharif government. He also is critical of the PTI-led government in KP for failing to deliver on its promises in the provinces.

Having survived several bomb explosions aimed at killing him, he has the credentials to claim that he stayed put in the province despite the severe threats to his life unlike some other leading politicians who fled and refused to come back for long periods of time.

At the Balogram public meeting in Swat, Amir Muqam described the PTI government in KP as the most corrupt to-date and predicted a resounding defeat for it in the 2018 general election. He argued that the PTI government had lost the moral authority to remain in power following the allegations of corruption made against Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and his ministers by Ziaullah Afridi, a former PTI minister who was recently released by Peshawar High Court on bail after being arrested by the Ehtesab Commission on charges of corruption and misuse of power. Amir Muqam alleged that the chief minister had taken a huge amount as commission to lift the ban on cutting of forests after having banned it for three years.

Terming Imran Khan as the ‘King of U-Turns’ the PML-N leader stressed that the PTI head had been defeated on every front and would continue to face defeat in future also. He claimed that the KP government had handed over its ambitious and showpiece Swat Motorway project to the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) which would now build the road from its own resources and collect the toll tax for 40 years.

