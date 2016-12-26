CHARSADDA: The police on Sunday arrested a man on the charge of killing four members of his family at Sur Aar here on Sunday, an official said.

Talking to reporters, Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Pir Shahab Khan said that acting on a tip-off regarding the presence of a proclaimed offender, the City Police raided a house in Sur Aar area and arrested Kamran who had allegedly killed his stepfather Kamal Ahmad, grandfather Fateh Muhammad and two brothers identified as Mehran and Hamad a year ago.

The police had already registered the case. The official announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the police party for the arrest of the alleged killer.

