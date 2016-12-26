PESHAWAR: Various functions were held to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Speaking at a gathering at the Governor’s House, Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that Pakistan came into being due to the wisdom-oriented approach, farsightedness and courageous role and leadership qualities of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said, “We being the followers of the founder of the nation pledge to work to achieve the goals set by the founders of our beloved country.”

Meanwhile, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sobia Khan urged the youth to take part in sports and other health activities.

He was speaking at the prize distribution ceremony of the Quaid-e-Azam Day Cycle Race held under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association.

Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Secretary General of the Pakistan Cycling Federation, Wasil Farooq and Suhail Khan inaugurated the race.

The prize distribution ceremony was held at the Press Club, where MPA Sobia Khan was chief guest.

