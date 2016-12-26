Remarkable achievements made in anti-polio efforts: official

PESHAWAR: The province managed to achieve remarkable success in polio eradication and restricted virus transmission to Khyber Peshawar Block despite being faced with multifaceted challenges in terms of security and population movements, an official said on Sunday.

Talking to media persons here, Coordinator Emergency Operations Centre Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Akbar Khan said that the province has achieved more than 95 percent of its target so far in the ongoing anti-polio campaign that started from December 19 across the province.

He said the coverage was still on and teams were visiting houses to cover the remaining missed children, adding that 53,50,032 children were inoculated so far against the total target of 56,40,972.

Akbar Khan said that around 83 percent of the recorded missed children have been covered and the coverage of the remaining missed children continues.

Team Leader Polio UNICEF Dr Johar said that 31,645 zero dose children have been immunised so far in the December NID campaign in the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has shown remarkable decrease in terms of reporting polio cases as the province recorded 23 cases in 2011, 27 in 2012, 11 in 2013, 68 in 2014, 15 in 2015 and 8 in 2016 so far, he added.

Dr Johar told media that introduction of female teams under the new approach of Continuous Community Protective Vaccination (CCPV) in Peshawar, Tank and Bannu districts, brought marked improvement in tracking and coverage of missed children, micro-senses and registration of each and every child.

In addition, communication staff has been hired in high risk districts that helped in addressing the misconceptions and operational hurdles in the programme, he said, adding that strong and robust surveillance system has been put in place by Emergency Operations Centre KP to improve quality of campaigns and fix the remaining gaps.

Dr Johar told media that this is last low season and they were extending full support to the government to reach the finishing line.

