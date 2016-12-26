312,188 held in 25,145 operations under NAP in 2 years

Thousands of civilians all over KP also suffered during raids

PESHAWAR: More than 312,188 ‘suspects’ were rounded up in over 25,000 search and strike operations and around snap checking at 110,000 places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last almost two years under the National Action Plan (NAP).

Many question how many of those arrested during these actions were innocent as they were arrested just for the number game and had to be released soon after they proved to be innocent.

According to statistics of the Central Police Office, 25,145 search and strike operations were carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa between December 17, 2014 and December 6, 2016. A total of 102,282 suspects were held during these actions under the NAP.

Besides, the police carried out snap checking more than 110,339 times all over the province during which 209,906 suspects were arrested from all over the province.

As per the statistics, a total of 312,188 suspects were rounded up during these actions. Independent sources said the number could be higher as many were released immediately after their arrest when they proved to be innocent. Many believe that it will be a great achievement if actual terrorists and criminals in such large numbers were arrested.

During the two year drive, a total of 1503 kilograms of explosives were also recovered. Besides, around 46,900 weapons and 1.5 million rounds of different bore were also seized.

The official record shows that 738 militants were challaned while 1146 cases of terrorism were traced during the period.

The fact remains that thousands of those arrested had to be released after a few hours when the local elected representatives or elders approached the concerned police and assured the cops they were innocent. Thousands of these innocent civilians went through humiliation of the raids on their houses and physical torture while being taken to the lockup.

Senior police officers on a number of occasions said the cops have been directed not to bother innocent civilians but the practice continued as the police wanted to show they have made arrests in large numbers. A number of political parties also took up the issue but the arrest of civilians didn’t stop.

According to the statistics, 21,382 cases were registered against the owners of houses under the tenant information act. Similarly, around 2,950 cases were registered against the owners and managers of hotels under the relevant act for not properly registering those who stayed at their hotels.

In addition, 7,962 cases were registered against the owners and principals of educational institutions for not taking adequate security measures in the wake of the threats to schools and colleges.

Also, cases were registered against more than 34,000 Afghans under the 14 Foreigners Act for not possessing any document to legalise their stay in Pakistan either as refugee or as immigrant.

The actions under the NAP in KP also included arrests of 2170 people for obtaining fake Pakistani computerized national identity cards. Also, 950 of those who attested the documents of these people and 210 others who facilitated them in getting Pakistani CNIC through fraud were also booked.

0



0







312,188 held in 25,145 operations under NAP in 2 years was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 26, 2016 and was last updated on December 26, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174431-312188-held-in-25145-operations-under-NAP-in-2-years/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "312,188 held in 25,145 operations under NAP in 2 years" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174431-312188-held-in-25145-operations-under-NAP-in-2-years.