Rawalpindi: Ms Tess Flanagan, who taught at Saint Mary's Academy, Rawalpindi, passed away on December 25th, 2016, on Christmas Day, at St Joseph's Hospice, Rawalpindi, says a press release.

Her funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on December 26th, at Lalkurti Church. Ms Tess Flanagan, along with her late sister May Flanagan, taught Pakistani children for decades at Saint Mary's Academy, and earlier at Burn Hall School, in Abbottab

Ms Tess Flanagan dedicated her entire life to the education and character building of the generations of Pakistani children. The services of both the Flanagan sisters were recognised by the Government of Pakistan when they were awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

Ms Tess Flanagan's family comprises thousands of her grateful students. They mourn her loss, yet celebrate her life that enriched the lives of many and made them better members of society.

Further details about the timing and venue of the funeral can be obtained from Mr Usman, 0300-8505773.

