Islamabad: Democracy Reporting International (DRI) while recognising the important role of journalists in shaping citizen awareness, encouraged journalists to contribute towards increased reporting on human rights issues, says a press release.

As per a media monitoring study conducted by the Pakistan Press Foundation, 30% of surveyed newspaper articles focused on politics where as a negligible 1.5% focused on issues related to human rights. This was brought to light in DRI’s publication launch ‘Reporting on Human Rights; Pakistan Media Guide.’

Discussion on the role of the media and contents of the publication took place in a hotel and helped generate awareness on the need and usefulness of human rights reporting in both print and electronic media.

DRI’s media guide also highlights that the European Union granted Pakistan the status of Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP+) in 2014 and under it, Pakistan has committed to comply with 27 international law treaties.

Hassan Nasir Mirbahar, country representative of Democracy Reporting International while addressing present journalists said that GSP+ can have a twofold impact on Pakistan, firstly it can help improve the economy and sustainable development in Pakistan. Secondly and more importantly it can help improve human rights and governance in the country as 27 international law treaties provide important and useful guidance on improving human rights and governance.

Explaining the content of the media guide, Shafaq Kiani, DRI’s human rights analyst, said that the media guide is intended to be an important resource for journalists and those interested in reporting on human rights issues in Pakistan. The guide provides an overview of the economic implications of the GSP+ status and Pakistan’s progress towards its human rights commitments as part of acquiring the status and its economic benefits, she added.

