Islamabad

Speakers at a workshop here stressed the need for better public awareness of rehabilitation of the people with disabilities at community level.

The event was organised by the Social Welfare Training Institute overseen by the Capital Administration and Development Division.

In a message read out on the occasion, State Minister for CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the government was committed to the welfare of the people with disabilities and was facilitating them to lead a normal life.

