Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had become an entity to patronise corruption.

While chairing a party meeting here at his Banigala residence, Imran said that plea bargain by NAB with the looters was a shameful act and alleged that practically, it had become an entity to patronise corruption in the society.

The PTI chief claimed that the Justice Faez Isa Commission report was a charge-sheet against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government. He added that his party would raise this matter at every forum. Imran made it clear that spreading of baseless reports against the PTI media cell’s Iftikhar Durrani and Faisal Javed was an attempt to give an impression that there was rampant corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

NAB’s plea bargain shameful: Imran was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 26, 2016 and was last updated on December 26, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174418-NABs-plea-bargain-shameful-Imran/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "NAB’s plea bargain shameful: Imran" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174418-NABs-plea-bargain-shameful-Imran.