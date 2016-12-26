Islamabad

On self-help basis, residents of Union Council-40 of the Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation have provided big water filters free of cost to six government educational institutions, including one to Islamabad Model College for Boys and Islamabad Model College for Girls.

In this connection, a ceremony was held here at the hockey ground of the union council. In the presence of notables, one water filter cooler was given to principals of the institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, opposition leader in the corporation Ali Awan said that non-availability of basic facilities, including provision of clean drinking water for students, was brought to the notice of local State Minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry some six months back, who had promptly asked for addressing this issue.

However, he said that unfortunately, his direction was ignored and the future builders of the nation continued drinking unsafe water, risking their health. But citizens came forward to contribute to purchasing big filter coolers, which were sufficient to meeting drinking water need of these institutions, Awan said.

He wondered where had gone the funds allocated for provision of basic facilities at the Islamabad government schools and asked what could be the situation in other parts of the federal capital, if clean water was not hitherto available to I-8 sector.

The PTI MNA Nafeesa Khattak also spoke on the occasion and lamented that the respective governments’ apathy could be gauged from the fact that no new government school was built in Islamabad during the last 15 years, whereas the number of students had increased significantly.

