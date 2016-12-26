Islamabad

Mayor of Islamabad Shaikh Anser Aziz Sunday said national buildings are valuable assets and their preservation renovation is not only collective responsibility but also national obligation.

Shaikh Anser who is also Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) expressed these views while visiting Pakistan National Monument on Sunday.

Member Engineering CDA Director General Environment MCI and officers of other relevant formations were also present on the occasion.

Shaikh Anser Aziz visited different parts of the monument and directed the concerned formations to remove wild bushes and grass from the surroundings of the National Monument.

He further directed to trim the trees from the surroundings so that visitors could enjoy the beautiful view of the city.

Directing concerned officers for improving sanitation system, Mayor of Islamabad said that visitors not only from different parts of the country but foreign dignitaries also visit this place so all available resources must be utilised to keep this monument in neat and tidy condition.

He further directed the Member Engineering to carry out necessary repair, maintenance and renovation of the monument.

The CDA chairman also visited the museum and had a sight of the belongings of national heroes of Independence Movement particularly of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He said that such museums are the best source to show valuable national history to youth.

Sheikh Anser Aziz directed for enhancing security of site besides improving light system so that visitors could be facilitated in a befitting manner.

