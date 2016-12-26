Islamabad

With the winter season beginning to bite, gas crisis is worsening in most parts of the federal capital.

Local domestic consumers have complained about unscheduled, prolonged gas outages.

According to them, there is low or no gas supply in the morning and after sunset to their misery, especially children’s, especially when the minimum temperature in the city was recorded two degree Centigrade.

Among the sectors mostly affected by the crisis are I-10, G-10, G-6, I-8, G-9, G-7 and G-11.

“As the winter season is fast becoming harsher, the gas shortages are growing. We’ve no or little gas in the morning and evening even to cook food what to talk about warming ourselves by fire,” Salahuddin Khan, an I-9/1 resident, complained.

He said the incidence of chest and throat infections had increased among children despite the use of woollies.

The complaint of Shahida Zaman, a working woman from G-10/4, was no

different.

“I struggle to cook food at home due to the unavailability of gas and things worsen when ‘tandoors’, too, are found closed due to gas crisis,” she said.

The woman said unfortunately, her family’s dependence on the readymade yet unhealthy food sold in the market had increased under the circumstances.

She complained she didn’t understand why the authorities didn’t take necessary measures beforehand to ease the people’s misery.

‘Tandoorwallahs’ also reported acute gas shortages and said they struggled to bake bread in the morning and after sunset and thus, suffering losses.

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) blamed the crisis on the poor gas supply and said it had to manage things to ensure distribution of gas to all kinds of consumers.

