Islamabad: Ghani Jaffer, a senior journalist, researcher and author, breathed his last Saturday in Islamabad. He was 64. His funeral prayer was offered in Islamabad and was laid to rest in the H-11 graveyard.

Ghani Jaffer was sick for some time and was discharged from the hospital only on Thursday after his condition was declared stable by the doctors.

He left behind three daughters.

His ‘Qul’ will be offered on Monday at his residence, House 616, Street 69, Sector I-8/3, Islamabad at 4 p.m.

Ghaji Jaffer was the son of Malik Muhammad Jaffer, who was elected as the Member of the National Assembly in the 1970 general election from the federal capital Islamabad constituency. Malik Jaffer was also made a federal minister in the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s cabinet.

Ghani Jaffer joined ‘The Muslim’, the first English-language daily newspaper from Islamabad, in 1980s and work as Executive Editor. Later he served in various national newspapers and publications before he joined the Institute of Regional Studies, and later the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad as senior Researcher. He was author of several books. For further information contact on mobile no. 0302-5082139.

