Islamabad: As part of the worldwide marking of 400th anniversary of William Shakespeare’s death, the International Islamic University's Department of English is going to host a symposium on the ‘Relevance of Shakespeare in contemporary world’ on Dec 30.

The event will be held at the Allama Iqbal Auditorium of IIU's Faisal Masjid campus, where noted researchers and members of literati will be in attendance.

On the occasion, Dr Shaista Sonu, former professor at the University of the Punjab will give a presentation on 'Teaching Shakespeare in Pakistani Context', Dr Abid Masood of the IIU on 'Representation of Muslims in Shakespeare', Dr Saeed ur Rehman of Lahore's FC College on 'Post-Colonial Significance of Caliban in the Tempest’, Dr Jaleel Akhtar of the COMSATS Lahore on 'Specters of Hamlet' and Mahmoodul Hassan of the IIU on 'Shakespeare and Canonicity in Post-Colonial South-Asian Context'.

There will follow a panel discussion on the life and work of Shakespeare (1564-1616), a great English poet and playwright.

Among panelists are chairman of the IIU Department of English Prof Ayaz Afsar, Dr Saeedur Rehman and Dr Jaleel Akhtar.

0



0







IIU to mark Shakespeare’s death anniversary was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 26, 2016 and was last updated on December 26, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174412-IIU-to-mark-Shakespeares-death-anniversary/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "IIU to mark Shakespeare’s death anniversary" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174412-IIU-to-mark-Shakespeares-death-anniversary.