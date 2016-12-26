Islamabad: Veteran leader of Christian community J Salik Sunday said Christians have not forgotten the pain of Kashmiris even on the happy occasion of Christmas.

Speaking at a cake cutting ceremony on the occasion of Christmas here he said the atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir were unacceptable. Today is a day of prayer for the oppressed Kashmiris.

Speaking on the occasion Kashmiri leader Mishal Malik said the soul of Quaid-i-Azam will be delighted to see the solidarity and tolerance on the occasion of Christmas. She said the Christian community always raised their voice for the right of people of Kashmir.

Christian community is the moon and star of the Pakistani flag, she added.

