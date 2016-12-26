EOBI may enter 2017 without chairman, BOTs

Islamabad

The Employees Old-age Benefits Institution (EOBI) has expressed fears that the entity might enter 2017 without having a chairman, already functioning headless since November 21.

EOBI is already facing paralysis, as its Board of Trustees (BOTs) (members) exhausted their term last year: BOTs is the main decision-making body of the institution, which provides pension to insured aged persons, widows and orphans, whose numbers run into lakhs.

It became without head after Muhammad Sualeh Faruqui was transferred and made principal secretary to the recently-appointed governor of Sindh. A notification to transfer Faruqui was issued by the Establishment Division on November 11. It is interesting to note that throughout his stint as EOBI chairman, Faruqui was also head of the greenline bus project, Karachi.

“Needless to say, EOBI, which is custodian of over Rs300 billion hard-earned precious funds and attaching little or no importance attention to it can follow dangerous consequences,” cautioned two senior officials of the institution while talking to The News here, advocating early full-time, dedicated and caring officer to lead this entity, being the source of succor and hope for millions.

They claimed that the day to day functioning, investment and general administration as well as financial matters were being impeded for none could be appointed to look after EOBI in the interim period. They reminded the government that it was prime responsibility of the Centre to fulfil its responsibility and save vulnerable hundreds of thousands of persons from impending difficulties, as already after having been switched over to another bank, hundreds of thousands are facing problems in getting pension.

The BOTs has also not been reconstituted following the completion of full term of its members. “The new chairman to my information may be appointed sometime next week. But the EOBI functioning has not been impeded by this. It is working and people are drawing pension with a lot more ease and those, facing difficulty will be facilitated within next few months,” said Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Pir Syed Sadruddin Rashdi, when this correspondent approached him on telephone. EOBI works under his ministry.

Asked was not the appointment of a new chairman being delayed, he said that there was no delay as such, prime minister would shortly select a suitable person to head it. He said someone must have been given the charge to look after the department for the time-being.

He conceded that new mechanism and methodology was adopted and there were some issues in disbursement of pension, but these would be sorted out, as things never changed overnight and here the question was about pension of lakhs of persons and this was the government’s priority.

“Now nearly two and a half lakh pensioners use ATM cards to draw pension and the rest will also be getting it soon: things are being streamlined. Forget about line up for pension in scorching heat and bone-chilling winter,” he maintained.

The EOBI courts, run by its chairman and three other members, are also non-functional for last year and it is to be seen if and when the new chairman reactivates them to listen complaints of pensioners. It is learnt that some had died during this period without having getting resolved their issues.

0



0







EOBI may enter 2017 without chairman, BOTs was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 26, 2016 and was last updated on December 26, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174410-EOBI-may-enter-2017-without-chairman-BOTs/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "EOBI may enter 2017 without chairman, BOTs" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174410-EOBI-may-enter-2017-without-chairman-BOTs.