LAHORE

A patient of neuro complication called Cushing, who underwent an endoscopy operation through nose for removing a 5mm tumour from the backside of his brain, is now recovering fast.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, Muhammad Nasir, a resident of Lahore, had gone overweight as he was taking too much food because of his disease and had gained 84kg weight. After operation at Lahore General Hospital by a team of expert neurosurgeons headed by Prof Khalid Mahmood, Nasir’s intake and weight is getting normal. His parents and relatives are happy and satisfied and grateful to the doctors and Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif whose health policy has created this miracle. They also thanked the chief minister as all process of treatment was conducted without spending a single penny by the family. It may be mentioned that a team of surgeons headed by Prof Khalid Mahmood conducted this operation to remove the tumour called Cushing which was causing overweight and over-diet for the 16-year-old Nasir. Prof Khalid Mahmood told in this connection that throughout his 25-year long career, he has not conducted such a complicated operation before.

