Overcharging, wrong price fixing persist

Overcharging, wrong fixation of prices persisted in the weekly makeshift markets of the city as the district government did not take any notice of it.

These issues have been persisting in the makeshift markets for the last couple of months as the authorities are least bothering it.

Due to these issues, number of vegetables was missing in the makeshift markets on prices besides overcharging on available stuff.

The price of potato soft skin was stable at Rs16 to 18 per kg mix was sold at Rs18 per kg. Onion price was also unchanged at Rs18 to 20 per kg. The price of tomato was reduced by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg. Garlic local was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at 295 to 300 per kg, garlic China stable at Rs280 to 285 per kg, both sold at Rs300 per kg.

Ginger Chinese rate remained unchanged at Rs117 to 120 per kg, and Thai at Rs68 to 70 per kg, while Thai was sold at Rs120 per kg. The price of brinjal was increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs14 to 15 per kg sold at Rs20 per kg. Cucumber was fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Bitter gourd was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Spinach price stable at Rs14 to 15 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. Lemon Chinese was fixed at Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

Zucchini Farm was reduced by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs15 to 16 per kg, sold at Rs20 per kg, Zucchini long was fixed at Rs19 to 20 per kg. Green chilli local fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, with a decline of Rs10 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Capsicum was reduced by Rs5 per kg, stable at Rs63 to 65 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Carrot local was down by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs21 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs25 per kg.

Radish was fixed at Rs9 to 10 per kg, sold at Rs15 per kg. Methi was unchanged at Rs19 to 20 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. Turnip was stable at Rs14 to 15 per kg, sold at Rs20 per kg. Pea was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs44 to 46 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg.

Cabbage was declined by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, and cauliflower price was gained by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs11 to 12 per kg, but not sold on wrong price fixation issue while outside the markets sold at Rs30 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs38 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 120 per kg. The price of banana was fixed at Rs38 to 50 per dozen, sold at Rs60 per dozen. Guava price was stable at Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Peer Chinese was fixed at Rs136 to 140 per kg. Sweet potato was fixed at Rs24 to 25 per kg, lower quality sold at Rs30 per kg.Pomegranate Kandhari at Rs155 to 160 per kg, B-quality was sold at Rs160 per kg, while A-quality at Rs220 per kg. Papaya was fixed at Rs97 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Grapefruit was fixed at Rs17 to 18 per piece, was sold there at Rs15 to 20 per piece. Different variety of citrus fruits was fixed at Rs38 to 100 per dozen, sold at Rs70 to 120 per dozen.

