Bilawal’s four demands find no place in Zardari’s speech

ISLAMABAD: Four major issues the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has been agitating at a sonorous pitch since a long time and is also threatening to launch anti-government movement found not even a passing mention in the 14-minute speech of its chief and former president Asif Ali Zardari he delivered on his return to Pakistan after 18-month long self-exile.

Similarly, there was no reference in his address at the Karachi airport to the four demands that PPP chairman has been hammering and urging the government to accept them or face a powerful agitation whose intensity, he has repeatedly warned, would be much more than Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s protests.

However, it is possible that Zardari would speak elaborately on all the stands the PPP has taken during his absence from Pakistan when he will address a congregation to be held in connection with the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bux on Dec 27. He alerted his supporters to be ready to hear big news from him on that day.

The PPP has been building up a campaign against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the question of offshore companies of his children, identified in the Panama Papers revelations. However, it has stayed away for its own reasons from becoming a party to the proceedings on this subject in the Supreme Court. This issue did not impress Zardari to talk about it in his first public appearance in Pakistan after a long time.

Likewise, the PPP has been raising a lot of hue and cry over the leak of a concocted and fabricated story. This matter too did not attract Zardari to speak on it. The matter is being looked into by a high-level committee formed by the federal government.

One of the much talked about demands of the PPP stresses appointment of a full-fledged foreign minister, which is obviously innocuous and innocent. The second demand calls for formation of a parliamentary committee on national security. Third, Bilawal wants implementation of a resolution passed during a multiparty conference on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in May last year. The fourth demand urges the government to approve the PPP bill, seeking inquiry against the premier in relation to the offshore companies, which has already been passed by the PPP-dominated Senate.

Zardari made every effort to keep his speech non-controversial and it turned out to be so and did not ring alarm bells in any circles. On the other hand, his son Bilawal maintained his harsh tone and tweeted that the countdown of Raiwind has started with Zardari’s homecoming.

The conciliatory tone adopted by the former president may have temporarily disappointed the PPP hardliners, who keep egging on Bilawal to pursue a harsh policy against the Nawaz Sharif government as they think that the party can be revived only if it adopts a hard-hitting strategy against the premier.

The federal government has been undeterred and unfazed, rather totally nonchalant, about the PPP’s threatened protest and other campaigns on the premise that the sound and fury expressed by it doesn’t signify anything ominous for it as the party is not in a position and is also not pushed to take any extreme step.

Although the federal government has welcomed Zardari’s return, at the same time it has counseled him to discipline his son, Bilawal, especially the language he uses against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and his other political rivals.

The young man’s outbursts have unnecessarily hyped tensions between the government and the PPP, but have not helped his party to regain the lost ground.

However, there is a general feeling among political quarters that Bilawal’s political tone and tenor is completely approved by his father, who let him to say certain things that he himself wants to avoid. It is widely believed and rightly so that although Bilawal has apparently been given a free hand in running the party, he is totally dependent on Zardari, who has the final say in decision-making.

