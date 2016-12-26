LAHORE

PTI leader Chaudhary Muhammed Sarwar has said that corruption and terrorism are two sides of the same coin.

For eradication of terrorism, corruption must be rooted out from the country, said Sarwar in a statement issued on Sunday.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf is ready to make any sacrifice for eradication of corruption in Pakistan. The change in the country will vanish all problems, including terrorism and corruption, he observed.

Corrupt rulers cannot eradicate terrorism, he said, adding that the PTI possessed clear stance against terrorism. Pakistan would be changed when the PTI came in power, he added.

Meanwhile, Ejaz Chaudhry, PTI Punjab former president, in a statement, said that the present rulers had put the interest of entire country at stake by bowing to the IMF and World Bank.

'Asif's return frustrated opponents': Pakistan Peoples Party Lahore former Secretary Information Faisal Mir has said the return of Asif Ali Zardari has frustrated the opponents who have once again started targeting the PPP.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Faisal Mir said that the return of former President Asif Ali Zardari had added colour to the political culture in the country. He said the PPP's opponents should keep it in mind that their end was approaching and the party would again emerge as the leading political party.

He said the PPP was still the largest political party of the country and its workers had played a remarkable role in restoration of democracy in Pakistan.

