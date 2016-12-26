Career counselling; questions and answers

Q1: My younger brother got 70% marks in FSc (Pre-Engineering) and I wish for him to get admission in some affordable private engineering institution. Please let me know which subject he should opt in engineering? (Farhan Safdar – Islamabad)

Ans: All private engineering universities are expensive although public sector universities are economical and affordable. However, one has to pass the entrance exams and I would like you to get in touch with these universities directly to find more details. The subjects in demand in the engineering areas are Mechatronics and Software Development. I hope this information will benefit you.

Q2: I am studying in Sahiwal in MBA 4th semester and in our next semester we have to choose our specialisation but in our campus, university only provides us the option for two specialisations only and those are marketing and finance. Please guide which one is best and has good scope in the field. (Furqan Aziz, Sahiwal)

Ans: If you are an outgoing person and have the skills to socialise and make friends the best area would be to choose marketing. However, if you are good at mathematics and numbers then I would suggest you to look at finance.

Q3: I am doing my BSCS from Islamabad. I want to know the future of this degree in Pakistan and abroad and for successful career what can I do after completing BS. (Haris Ali - Islamabad)

Ans: Computer science can be used in many ways and has a diversified usage. If a BSCS is topped up with one year masters in Internet security or networking that will further enhance your opportunities locally and abroad. In Pakistan, all masters are two-year but if you wish we can provide you information on one year master courses in the UK.

Q4: I am student of BS (hons) English Literature and currently in 8th semester. I do not know what I should do next. Either I should go for MPhil or I should do LLB. Please guide me about this further. (Zain Ghaffar – Islamabad) Ans: If you wish to work in education teaching English then you should be doing an MSc or Mphil in English Literature that will help you to build your career. However, if you are planning to do Law then you need to go through professional LLB degree and I cannot advise you until the time I meet you at some point.

Q5: I am doing BS Education and currently I am in my 6th semester and my so far CGPA is 3.08. Please tell me after my bachelors which field should I join? I am also interested in psychology should I continue with it? I’m confused, please guide me. (Mehwish Nawaz - Islamabad)

Ans: I would recommend, you complete your BS and try to achieve a better CGPA. If you wish to choose teaching as a profession, then Physiology may be a good subject. It is important that you will need to work very hard since you do not have a strong base in these subjects.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is the recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).

