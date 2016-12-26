LAHORE

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that Mobile Health Units (MHUs) have played an effective role in providing quality healthcare services to the people of remote areas of the Punjab at their doorsteps and this is a unique gift of the Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for the people of Southern Punjab.

“These MHUs have so far provided free medical treatment and diagnostic facilities to 2.6 million people in six districts,” he said while presiding over a meeting to review the performance of the MHUs, according to a handout issued here on Sunday.

Besides Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Ali Jan Khan, DG Health Dr Mukhtar Husain Syed, Additional Secretary (Technical) Dr Asim Altaf and others attended the meeting.

It was informed that presently six MHUs were providing medical treatment and diagnostic facilities to the people of Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and Mianwali districts. These MHUs are equipped with Laboratory, X-ray, Ultrasound, ECG and gynea test facilities.

Kh Imran Nazir said the chief minister had introduced this scheme six years back and this proved a very successful model and these MHUs not only provided medical treatment to the people in routine but also remained helpful in providing medical treatment in natural calamities; moreover, on the direction of the chief minister, the MHU was sent to Bannu district, KP to provide health facilities to the IDPs.

