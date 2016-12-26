Country’s destiny to change within18 months: CM

Says darkness will end and Pakistan to achieve its lost status

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said the country is making rapid progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He said that destiny of the country will be changed within next 18 months. Darkness will be removed and Pakistan will achieve its lost status, he added.

He said that development projects throughout the country were unprecedented regarding quality and transparency. He said no opponent could raise finger on transparency in our projects. Those persons who waived loans of billions of rupees and grabbed the lands are standing on right and left of the defeated elements, making hue and cry against corruption, he added.

Shahbaz Sharif said the conspiracies of those involved in hindering development process and locking down Islamabad had earlier failed and these elements would fail in future as well. He said the economy of the country was strengthening due to the government policies and lakhs of new job opportunities were being generated; education, health, agriculture and other social sectors were moving towards betterment.

He said the sit-in elements were afraid of the fact that if public welfare projects and power plants were completed then their politics would be buried forever. He said it would become clear in 2018 elections who were supported by the people.

Shahbaz Sharif said politics of transparency, service and honesty would succeed through the votes of the people in general elections of 2018. He said that energy crisis would be resolved with the completion of energy projects next year with the result of illumination of educational institutions, hospitals and every nook and corner of the country besides agriculture would make progress.

cheque: Shahbaz Sharif gave a cheque for one million rupees to the parents of the late Saqib Ali and prayed for the departed soul. The chief minister ordered suspension of the investigation inspector and sub-inspector concerned and transfer of ASP investigation as OSD for negligence in investigation of murder of Saqib Ali. He directed that department action should also be taken against the investigation inspector and sub-inspector.

Saqib Ali was murdered last month and his body was thrown into drain of Green Town. Father of the deceased sells vegetables while mother is a household woman.

Parents of 18-year-old deceased Saqib Ali, resident of Bostan Colony, Kot Lakhpat, called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, here Sunday. The chief minister expressed deep grief with them over murder of their young son.

Talking to Saqib's father Muhammad Nazir and mother Waziran Bibi, Shahbaz Sharif said he could not bring their son back but it was his promise to provide justice to them.

Shahbaz Sharif assured them that the accused involved in the murder of Saqib Ali would not escape punishment as per law at any cost. He sought detail from the father and mother of late Saqib about this tragic incident and directed the police officials concerned to complete investigation of the case within four days and the real accused be arrested and their challan be presented at the earliest. He expressed strong indignation over the attitude of the investigation officers concerned on not contacting the parents of the deceased during investigation. He said "this act is in no way based on justice. Investigation officers did not contact them as they are poor people, neither have they any “Safarish” nor money" he added. He said the attitude of the investigation officers concerned remained against the demands of justice. Had the victim been the son of any elite, the investigation officers would have different behaviour towards them, he added. As this was murder of a son of the poor, the investigation officers neither bothered to contact the affected family nor fulfilled the demands of justice, he added.

The chief minister said it was lamentable that investigation officers, probing the case, did not contact the parents of the murdered boy. He questioned from police authorities, what kind of justice is this?

