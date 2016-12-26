On the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Sunday, Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani visited his mausoleum, laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha.

Talking to media persons, he said there was a need to undertake concerted efforts to work for a prosperous and developed Pakistan in accordance with the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam.

For this, he said, the politicians and the elites in the country should join hands.

“On the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we should renew our pledge today to make endeavours for the betterment and development of the country,” he added. The Senate chairman said the Quaid-e-Azam had given a roadmap for the country in his speeches.

He called for the eradication of sectarianism, violence and intolerance from society, saying that the war on terror should continue till its logical end.

To a question, he was of the view that the approach of the National Accountability Bureau was not effective.

