Sindh Rangers officials detained 14 suspects, including alleged gangsters associated with the Lyari gang warfare, during targeted raids in different parts of Karachi and Hyderabad.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said Rangers soldiers conducted targeted raids in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Old Golimar, Taj Complex and Korangi areas.

During the above-mentioned operations, six suspected criminals were arrested: one affiliated with a banned organisation, one a suspected Lyari-based gangster, one extortionist and three robbers. The force also seized illegal arms and ammunitions from the suspects.

The spokesman said Rangers soldiers also conducted targeted raids in the Korangi, Hyderi, Zaman Town, Gulshan and Golimar areas.

During the above-mentioned operations, five suspected criminals were arrested: one associated with a militant wing of a political party, a Lyari-based gangster, two extortionists and a robber. The force also seized illegal arms and ammunitions from the suspects.

Two suspects with weapons were also arrested during snap checking in a Karachi locality. Meanwhile, during a Rangers raid in the Latifabad area of Hyderabad, a suspected terrorist was arrested with arms and ammunition.

December 26, 2016