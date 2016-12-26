A 35-year-old woman was found murdered in Sachal Goth on Sunday, police said.

The body of Fahmida, daughter of Hussain Bakhsh, was discovered with her throat slit by a sharp-edged weapon.

The police said carried the body to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Also on Sunday, a 45-year-old man, Gulfaraz was killed by a speeding vehicle at Aysha Manzil in FB Area. His body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

0



0







Woman found murdered was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 26, 2016 and was last updated on December 26, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174389-Woman-found-murdered/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Woman found murdered" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174389-Woman-found-murdered.