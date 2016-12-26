Print Story
Woman found murdered December 26, 2016 Karachi
A 35-year-old woman was found murdered in Sachal Goth on Sunday, police said.
The body of Fahmida, daughter of Hussain Bakhsh, was discovered with her throat slit by a sharp-edged weapon.
The police said carried the body to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.
Also on Sunday, a 45-year-old man, Gulfaraz was killed by a speeding vehicle at Aysha Manzil in FB Area. His body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.