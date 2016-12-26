Pakistan has hardworking engineers, says UK expert

Pakistan has hardworking and qualified engineers, as the country is making progress in various fields of engineering, said British expert consultant Martin Smith on Saturday.

He was addressing the concluding session of the 8th International Civil Engineering Congress at the IEP (Institution of Engineers, Pakistan) Convention Centre on Sharae Faisal.

The inaugural ceremony of the two-day event was held at the NED University of Engineering and Technology on Friday.

Smith said he was returning home with a positive message for other countries, including the UK, and had enjoyed his brief stay in Karachi. “It is a very beautiful place with peace loving people.”

The consultant encouraged local engineers to participate in such events to share their ideas, designs and projects with experts for their reviews and suggestions.

He told the young engineers about new methods and technologies being used in building mega projects around the world, stressing that civil engineering could resolve many problems of Karachi.

Forty-five research papers were presented by engineers from the US, the UK, Iran, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Malaysia, while Anwar Huzoor from Quetta was awarded a shield for submitting the best research paper, which was on transportation engineering.

The last day of the congress comprised 10 sessions, mostly about providing technical opportunities to Pakistani engineers and portraying a soft image of the country through foreign engineers returning home.

A day earlier, NED Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fazal Haq had said universities and industries should focus on research, adding that as new developments were rapidly emerging in the field of engineering, young engineers should prepare themselves to adopt new technologies.

IEP Chairman Dr SFA Rafeeqi said civil engineering had a core position in human history, as it not only showed social evolution but also hinted about lifestyle and socio-economic uplift in society.

He lauded the role of the NED University and the IEP in arranging the event. “Our determination is to ensure development through innovation on the basis of knowledge. The congress aims at providing a platform of great opportunities.”

Dr Rafeeqi said researchers, education experts and engineers should share their views on the IEP platform for joint endeavours in the field of civil engineering.

Smith, during his presentation, briefed the audience about progress in civil engineering and advantages of using new technologies in constructing bridges and buildings.

He said countries like Pakistan could also benefit by adopting latest technologies to enhance the quality of their construction projects.

IEP Secretary Ayaz Mirza said engineers played the most important role in national development and people from this field had used the best technologies to make human life comfortable, safe and productive, with more inventions and innovations in the pipeline.

“We believe the IEP would be a bright star in such an illuminating success scenario at the global level by facing ever-coming challenges.”

Praising the efforts of the organising committee and engineers, he said the congress aimed at introducing young engineers with new horizons to help them excel in their fields.

He stressed upon young engineers to gain knowledge and expertise and learn new techniques to progress in their fields, paving the way for Pakistani youth achieving global success.

