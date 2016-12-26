Released Indian fishermen leave for Lahore

Both countries hold fishermen accused of breaching territorial

waters; international law says such arrests should not happen

Pakistan released 220 Indian fishermen on Sunday as a goodwill gesture aimed at easing tensions with its neighbour, officials said.

The men, arrested more than a year ago, were accused of entering Pakistani waters in an area of the Arabian Sea where the border is unclear.

India is also holding Pakistani fishermen for the same reason and Pakistan hopes its gesture – on the birthday of the nation’s father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which coincides with Christmas Day – will be reciprocated.

“We have 518 Indian fishermen, out of which 220 are being released today as a goodwill gesture of the Pakistan government. In the next phase, 219 fishermen will be released on January 5,” Shunail Husain Shah, a police assistant superintendent, told Reuters. Relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours have been more fraught than usual since a crackdown by Indian forces on dissent in Indian-controlled Kashmir began in July. In September militants killed 18 soldiers at an Indian army base, an attack New Delhi blamed on Pakistan.

“We appreciate Pakistan’s goodwill gesture of releasing Indian fishermen, but we expect a similar reciprocal move by India, as 156 Pakistani fishermen including 13 children are languishing in Indian jails,” Muhammad Ali Shah, president of the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum, a fishermen’s rights body told Reuters.

The UN Convention on the Law of the Sea states that fishermen who cross territorial waters can be warned and fined but not arrested, and Shah called on both countries to respect that.

One of the fishermen being released, who goes by the single name Naresh, told Reuters: “I am very happy, looking forward to meet my family back in Gujarat. We were treated nicely here. I will request the Indian government release the detained Pakistani fishermen as well.” — Reuters

A day earlier, labour leaders and civil society and human rights activists had hailed the Pakistani government’s goodwill gesture to release 439 Indian fishermen, adds our correspondent.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Karachi Press Club, they demanded that the Indian government reciprocate by releasing Pakistani fishermen languishing in Indian jails.

Muhammad Ali Shah, National Labour Council Secretary Karamat Ali, Sindh Labour Solidarity Committee Convener Habibuddin Junaidi and Muttahida Labour Federation’s Jaffar Khan asked the governments of both the countries to devise a mechanism for not arresting fishermen in case of border violation in the open seas.

Recalling the struggle of activists in both the states for the release of fishermen, Shah said that in 1997 the then prime ministers had assured during the Saarc summit that a mechanism would be devised to deport fishermen to their countries if they crossed into their neighbours’ borders.

Ali pointed out that on December 20 the Indian government had arrested 26 Pakistani fishermen and seized their five boats, adding that Pakistan’s Maritime Security Agency had arrested 43 Indian fishermen on November 20. He said the National Fishworkers Forum and the Pakistan-India Peoples’ Forum for Peace & Democracy had assured that they would contact the Indian government for the release of Pakistani fishermen.

“Our friends in India, including senior journalist Jatin Desai, are actively working on it. If Pakistani fishermen are not released, Mr Jatin has assured us that they would approach the Indian Supreme Court.”

