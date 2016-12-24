LHC rules against its own judge, declares membership illegal

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday set aside order of Cooperative Housing Society under which the Cooperative Model Town Society was directed to award membership to a serving judge of the LHC for possessing a two kanal plot whose ownership is disputed.

Justice Ibad-ur-Rehman Lodhi declared the order issued by a Circle Registrar (housing), Nisar Ahmed, now serving as district officer Sheikhupura, illegal which had directed the CMTS to enlist Justice Abdul Sami Khan as its member for having a two kanal residential plot in the society.

Earlier, Registrar Cooperative Societies Punjab had heard the matter and CMTS had informed it that the judge had purchased the plot from a man who is not the owner of the said plot in its records; hence, the judge cannot be given the membership.

Justice Lodhi passed this order on a petition of Jalaluddin Muhammad Akbar, claiming to be the real owner of the plot. Justice Lodhi in his seven-page order ruled that the Circle Registrar had passed illegal order after reopening the matter which had already been decided by his superior, the registrar.

“The CR was not competent at all to re-open the matter at his own level and to proceed to almost an opposite direction to what has already been decided by the Registrar, Justice Lodhi ruled.”

The judge ruled that Registrar Cooperatives Societies had already disposed of the matter, holding that the issue relating to title/ownership of a plot did not fall under the ambit of Registrar Societies as the civil court is the competent forum to adjudicate upon the ownership issue. However, later the Circle Registrar (housing), took up the membership issue in a suspicious manner and exercised the powers which were never vested or delegated to him.

Justice Lodhi also directed Registrar Cooperatives Society to probe into the matter and fix the responsibility and take action against the responsible for exercising Registrar powers without any legal cohesion.

On March 31, 2015, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, now the judge of the Supreme Court, had issued stay order stopping the CMTS from enlisting Justice Sami as member.

The petitioners, through advocate Ahmed Awais had submitted in the petition that Justice Sami had apparently agreed to purchase the property from a land-grabber. The petitioners submitted that they were legal heirs of the late Shehzadi Badshah Begum who, being a refugee claimant had been allotted an eight kanal bungalow (78-C Model Town) on November 18, 1959. They said they were the owners and in possession of the property. Justice Sami through an advocate had claimed to have the possession of the property. However, Justice Lodhi has ruled that the present petitioners are amongst those seven persons who are in possession of the disputed property according to the record of the CMTS and are its members.

Advocate Ahmed Awais had submitted that according to Society bylaws, no transaction regarding sale or purchase of the property could be made without obtaining a NOC from the Society and it issued no NOC in this matter.

He told the court that Kamran Sarfraz, a land-grabber, had forged the sale deed of two kanals of the property for Rs2 million. He said on June 25, 2014, Kamran Sarfraz apparently had sold the land to Justice Abdul Sami Khan for Rs6 million a kanal. He said the actual price of the land is many times higher than this price. He had prayed the court to declare the CR order illegal.

