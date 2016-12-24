UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council on Friday demanded that Israel halt settlements in Palestinian territory, after the United States refrained from vetoing a resolution condemning its closest Middle East ally.

In a rare and momentous step, the United States instead abstained, enabling the adoption of the first UN resolution since 1979 to condemn Israel over its settlement policy. Applause broke out in the chamber after the text was passed with support from all remaining members of the 15-member council.

The landmark move by the Security Council came despite an effort led by Israel and backed by US President-elect Donald Trump to block the text. Trump reacted after the vote in a tweet, vowing: "As to the UN, things will be different after Jan 20th."

Ambassador Samantha Power said the US abstention stemmed from concerns that the expansion of the Jewish outposts was threatening the two-state solution aimed at achieving peace by creating a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas's office said the vote was "a big blow" to Israeli policy and a show of "strong support for the two-state solution." The United Nations maintains that settlements are illegal, but UN officials have reported a surge in construction over the past months.

Some 430,000 Israeli settlers currently live in the West Bank and a further 200,000 Israelis live in east Jerusalem, which the Palestinians see as the capital of their future state. The resolution demands that "Israel immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem." It states that Israeli settlements have "no legal validity" and are "dangerously imperilling the viability of the two-state solution."

0



0







UN demands end to Israeli settlements after US abstains was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 24, 2016 and was last updated on December 24, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174164-UN-demands-end-to-Israeli-settlements-after-US-abstains/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "UN demands end to Israeli settlements after US abstains" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174164-UN-demands-end-to-Israeli-settlements-after-US-abstains.