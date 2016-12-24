CDWP okays three CPEC projects

Also okays other plans, including strengthening

ISLAMABAD: The much-hyped $51.5 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is gaining momentum as the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Friday approved three significant projects of worth Rs108 billion related to the areas situated around the CPEC alignment to enhance mobility and to ensure socio-economic development.

Overall, the CDWP approved 14 projects of worth Rs139.5 billion, including five projects costing Rs131 billion, which were referred to the executive committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec). In addition it approved one position paper and gave concept clearance of one project.

The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal, and was attended by senior officers of the provincial governments and ministries concerned.

In physical planning and housing sector, the CDWP approved Wash projects in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under RAHA through Pakistan-Italian Debt Swap Agreement (PIDSA) of worth Rs150 million, construction of Intelligence Bureau (IB) offices along with CPEC route worth Rs482 million and construction of conference rooms and offices at the Prime Minister's House, Islamabad, costing Rs298 million.

The CDWP referred rehabilitation of the NHA highway KKH (N-35) between Thakot-Raikot of worth Rs8.5 billion to Ecnec. The project envisages rehabilitation of 136.4 km remaining portion of the existing KKH between Thahkot and Raikot which was damaged due to monsoon rains and flash floods in 2010. Under this project breast walls and retaining walls will be constructed along with construction of causeway as well as culverts.

While giving his observation on the project, Ahsan Iqbal directed the authorities to rationalise the cost and review the design of the project.

Another significant project as part of Western Route of the CPEC which was referred to Ecnec is dualisation and improvement of the existing N-50 from Yarak-Sagu-Zhob including Zhob by-pass of worth Rs80.8 billion. The project envisages construction of 210 km 4-lane highway starting from Yarik on N-55 to Zhob on N-50 via Sagu, Daraban, Mughal Kot and Manikhuwa. The project will help the development of the backward areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

The CDWP also recommended construction of 2-lane highway from Basima to Khuzdar with cost Rs19.7 billion to Ecnec. The project aims at enhancing the mobility of the underdeveloped area of district Khuzdar, Balochistan province and will play a vital role for the development of deprived population of the province.

In transport and communication sector, the CDWP also approved development and construction of port allied structures in Mullah Band Area, Gwadar, of worth Rs2,650 million .

Moreover, in energy sector, the CDWP approved and referred enhancement in transformation capacity of NTDC system by extension and augmentation of existing grid stations of worth Rs16.5 billion with FEC Rs12 billion and conversion of existing 220 KV substation at Bund Road , Kala Shah Kaku, Ravi and Nishatabad to GIS technology of worth Rs5.7 billion with FEC Rs3.1 billion to Ecnec.

The CDWP approved renovation and rehabilitation of physical infrastructure of 200 educational institutions under Prime Minister Education Sector Reforms Programme in the Islamabad Capital Territory with worth Rs2.9 billion.

In IT sector, the CDWP approved umbrella PC-1 for private cloud centre FBR and strengthening FBR's capacity in fiscal research and tax policy analysis of worth Rs512 million.

Ahsan Iqbal suggested to develop a mobile application to enable online registration and filing of tax returns. He further recommended that FBR should collaborate with PIDE to enhance research capability and capacity building.

In science and technology sector, the CDWP approved acquisition of land for establishment of King Hamad University of nursing and allied sciences in Islamabad by government of Kingdom of Bahrain with Rs313 million.

The CDWP approved feasibility study for sustainable development of Mini dam command area in the Potohar region of worth Rs39 million. It also approved bridging the job-market skill gap for general postgraduate degree holder of Rs393 million.

In addition the CDWP approved position paper of development scheme in district Shangla of worth Rs300 million and gave concept clearance of strengthening of early warning system of Pakistan Met Department of worth Rs19 billion with FEC 14 billion.

