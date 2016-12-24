Reply sought in Ogra case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Friday sought reply from the federal government on a petition challenging the government notification of placing Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) under the control of petroleum and natural resources ministry.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza was hearing a petition moved by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s secretary information Andleeb Abbas. Petitioner’s counsel Sheraz Zaka submitted that the prime minister through a notification had placed the Ogra under control of the ministry in violation of the Constitution as approval was not sought from the Council of Common Interest and the cabinet.

He asserted that the impugned notification was a violation of Article 154 of the Constitution and dictum laid down by Supreme Court. He requested the court to set aside the impugned notification by declaring it illegal.

