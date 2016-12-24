-
Seminaries to be brought into mainstream: ministerDecember 24, 2016Print : Top Story
Islamabad: The government is planning to bring national seminaries into mainstream through educational reform by taking religious scholars on board for making adequate changes to the curricula of seminaries and allocating adequate budget for seminaries.
This was stated by Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf in a meeting with Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Engineer Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman here.
The meeting was held to discuss the measures in line with the National Action Plan. The education minister said no one could achieve positive goal alone and that the federal and provincial governments were working together for the purpose.
The two ministers agreed that a uniform education system should be brought in seminaries to the benefit of their students so that the students after completing their education could play a vital role in development of nation for their own benefits and for best interest of country.
They also discussed various points and suggested various measures such as upgrading of the curricula of seminaries. Both the ministers stressed the need for the checking of hate speech and publications promoting sectarian disharmony.