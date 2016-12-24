NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said on Friday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was striving for justice-based society. Speaking at a public meeting in Nowshera Kalaan here, the chief minister said that the PTI was trying to make an end to the class-based system in the province.

The activists of Pakistan People's Party, Awami National Party and other political parties announced joining the PTI on the occasion.

"The politics of the PTI revolves around the welfare of the people, particularly the poor," he added.He said the agenda of the PTI was to improve the standard of living of the people and spend the resources on their welfare.

"This makes the PTI distinct from the rival political parties," he added. The chief minister added that successive governments used to plunder public money, adding jobs and transfers were on sale. He accused the previous governments of promoting corruption and deceiving the people on one or the other pretexts.

He said that the corrupt politicians had become active with new slogans to attract the people."But the people are now mature and would not be deceived by the same corrupt politicians again," he added.

