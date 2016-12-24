ISLAMABAD: The Press Association of Supreme Court (PAS) on Friday unanimously elected a new cabinet for the year 2017 with Terence J Sigamony of Daily The Nation as President. PAS is an organisation of reporters from various TV channels, newspapers and news agencies, who cover the Supreme Court proceeding regularly.

As December 23 was the last date of filing nomination papers for the election and no other panel could file nomination papers to contest the election, hence the PAS unanimously elected unopposed the panel representing senior reporters with Terence J Segamony as President for the year 2017.

The PAS also elected unopposed Rana Masood of Daily Jang as General Secretary, Allahdad Siddiqui of DIN TV as Senior Vice-President, Tayyab Baloch of Aabtak as Vice-President, Aamir Khichi of Associated Press of Pakistan as Finance Secretary, Salahuddin Khan of Nawa-e-Waqt as Information Secretary and Akhtar Siddiqui from daily Ummat as Joint Secretary.

Likewise, Nasir Kazmi of daily Jehan Pakistan elected as Chairman Executive Committee of PAS, while Syed Sabeeh-ul-Hasnain from Daily Times, Daniyal Qureshi of daily Ausaf, Aleem-ud-Din from Metro News, and Saif-ur-Rehman were elected as member Executive Committee.

Meanwhile, Members of the PAS while celebrating the election of newly body hosted a lunch in National Press Club, Islamabad in honor of the newly elected body and congratulated it.

Senior members of the PAS including Nasir Iqbal, Sohail Khan, Khudayar Mohla, Hasnaat Malik, Tariq Iqbal Chaudhry, Rashid Habib, Farid Khattak and Faisal Rehman assured their full support to the newly elected body and expressed the hope that the newly elected body will consume all its energies in enhancing the affairs of PAS.

Meanwhile, Terrence J Segamony, President and Rana Masood, General Secretary thanked all the members of the PAS for reposing full confidence in them and assured that they will come up to the expectations of the members of the PAS and take drastic steps for furthere strengthening the PAS.

