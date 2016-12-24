ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday disposed of a suo moto case (SMC) over the killing of Barrister Fahad Malik with the directions to parties for approaching the appropriate forum in case of any grievance.

Barrister Fahad Malik, nephew of former Senate chairman Mohammad Mian Soomro, was killed in August in Islamabad’s F-10 area when he was attempting to mediate between two clashing parties.

After the incident, Chief Justice of Pakistan Anwar Zaheer Jamali took cognizance of the matter on the note of Registrar Supreme Court stating the lethargic attitude of the police that were present at the time of commission of crime.

The note had stated that police, who saw the two parties in clash, should have anticipated breach of peace and should have taken all precautionary measures in order to avoid a clash between the two parties.

“On account of the lethargic attitude of the police department, one of the accused has initially succeeded in obtaining interim bail from the court of District & Sessions Judge, Islamabad, which has now been cancelled and the accused has been handed over to police on physical remand,” read the note.

While taking the notice over the matter, the Supreme Court had issued notice to the IG Islamabad and directed him for submission of report.

In response to the directions issued by the office, Investigation Officer (IO) of the crime, Inspector Muhammad Younas appeared along with SSP Islamabad Mir Vais before the Chief Justice of Pakistan, who in-chamber took up the case for hearing. A detailed report accompanied with record of investigation has also been placed.

According to the IO, investigation of the crime has been completed in all respect and now the accused are facing trial before the Anti-Terrorism Court, where on December 21, 2016 an order has been passed on the application of the accused party moved under Section 23 of Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997.

Though no notice was issued to complainant’s counsels Muhammad Akram Qureshi and Naveed Ahmad for placing their appearance but they appeared before the chief justice in-chamber. They argued that the trial court passed an order on December 21, wherein the terror clause 7 ATA has been deleted from the case. They further said that the order subsequently weakened the case. They prayed for restoration of the said clause.

Chief Justice Jamali, however, ruled that the counsels may follow remedy in accordance with the law if they have any grievance against order of trial court. He further observed that this being the position of case, no further steps are required to be taken in these proceedings. Accordingly, the SMC was disposed of with the observation of top court that aggrieved parties may pursue their remedy before the appropriate forum.

