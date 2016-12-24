LAHORE: A delegation comprising three Chinese professors from Qingdao Agriculture University, China, visited the city campus of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Friday and called on its vice-chancellor (VC).

The Chinese professors desired to collaborate with the UVAS in the areas of mutual interest, including establishing vaccine production unit in Pakistan and promotion of Chinese traditional herbal medicine in Pakistan for the control of large animal disease. UVAS VC Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha assured them of full support of the UVAS and said that doors of the university were always open for the cause of education and research.

The delegation comprised College of International Education Professor College of Horticulture, Qingdao Agriculture University, Dean Prof Dr ZHU Jun, professor of Fruit Science, vice-President, Qingdao Agricultural University, Prof Dr Yuan Yongbing and Dean Dr Shan hu.

The delegates and UVAS professors and researchers discussed collaboration in disease diagnosis, vaccine production, prevention of poultry and livestock diseases and exchange of teachers and students, etc.

UVAS Faculty of Veterinary Science Dean Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Faculty of Biosciences Dean Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman and Associate Prof Dr Aqeel Javeed were also present.

